John Brayford: Burton Albion defender signs new one-year deal

Burton Albion defender John Brayford has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 31-year-old rejoined the club in 2017, having initially come through the Brewers' youth system and has played 160 times in his two spells.

"John is playing as well as any time we have seen him in the last 15 years," Burton manager Nigel Clough said.

"The quality of his play now he has matured has been better than it has ever been," he told the club website.

Brayford added: "It was never in doubt really given how fond I am of this place and the players we had last year."

