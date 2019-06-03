The amazing back stories behind Liverpool's European champions

Liverpool's players and manager Jurgen Klopp celebrate their Champions League victory

Liverpool's victory over Tottenham to lift the Champions league on Saturday was full of sub-plots that make their win just a little bit more special.

A baby due in three days, an emotional father-son embrace and the local lad who became a hero - here are just a few of those amazing back stories.

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson with dad Brian and the Champions League trophy

After the final whistle, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was quick to seek out his father Brian who was watching in the crowd.

The England midfielder's dad was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2013 and was seen embracing his son in tears after the game.

Brian had asked his son not to visit him during his treatment in hospital. In an interview last year Jordan Henderson said: "I didn't see my dad much in that time. Very little. He wouldn't let me."

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Brian explained how he took his son to the Champions League final in 2003 and Jordan told him how he would "play there one day".

Well he definitely came through on that prediction and then some. We're not crying, you're crying.

Alisson Becker

Liverpool number one Alisson shows off his winners' medal as he FaceTimes wife Natalia and daughter Helena

The £66.8m Brazilian between the sticks has been integral in Liverpool's success this season and he not only has a Champions League winners medal round his neck - soon he will have a baby in his arms.

After the game he was seen FaceTiming his daughter Helena and wife Natalia - who couldn't travel to the game because she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Alisson was bought to replace Loris Karius, whose error-filled performance in the 2018 final against Real Madrid lives in Liverpool fans' minds.

Their keeper had fans in tears again - for the right reasons this time.

The view from the other side of the screen from Alisson's FaceTime moment

Trent Alexander-Arnold

"It's hard to think of myself as a legend. I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream's just come true."

It is the story we'd all love to repeat, right? The local boy, playing for your hometown team, lifting the biggest trophy in club football. Steven Gerrard 2.0.

Well that is exactly what 20-year-old right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has done and all while becoming the first under-21 player to start consecutive European finals.

He was a star performer against Barcelona in this year's semi-finals where THAT cheeky corner led to Divock Origi's winning goal and said corner of Anfield being unofficially named after him.

Maybe one day he will get an entire stand.

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson arrived at Liverpool via Queens Park, Dundee United and Hull City

Marauding runs down the left have seen Andy Robertson establish himself as a fan favourite since his £8m move from Hull City in 2017. Yes, you read that right - one of the world's best left-backs cost Liverpool just £8m.

But, throwback to 2012 and the tweet pictured below where an 18-year-old Robertson had just graduated from Queens Park academy in Scotland - times were a little tougher.

Writing in The Player's Tribune he speaks about how the hard graft at clubs like Queen's Park has ultimately paid off, saying: "There are God knows how many little Andy Robertsons out there."

"Kids who are struggling to convince people that their talent deserves an opportunity. Kids who just need a break to get to wherever they deserve to be."

Well, he got that break - the blood sweat and tears were worth it and it's safe to say he might have just a little more cash in the wallet now.

Jurgen Klopp

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions League: 'Let's talk about 6, baby!' Jurgen Klopp breaks out in to song

Jurgen 'Salt-N-Pepa' Klopp was over the moon with his side's victory it is safe to say.

The 51-year-old German has turned Liverpool into one of the best teams in England during his four years at the club.

But, it is also Klopp's connection with the city of Liverpool and the fans which makes victory all that more special.

One of those fans was Dave Evans, who was hoping to watch the Champions League final in Madrid. Sadly, Evans was diagnosed with bile duct cancer and was unable to make the trip. Three weeks ago he was told he only had two weeks to live.

Klopp heard about Evans' story and decided to send him a video message.

"I heard you are an unbelievable fighter but the only thing I can tell you is we think of you. You are really with us," said Klopp.

Evans watched the final at his hospice and was 'buzzing' after watching his side lift the trophy.

It may not have been a final for the ages in terms of the quality of football. But the stories of the players and the fans definitely made it one to remember.