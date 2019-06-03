Tyler Reid: Swindon Town to sign ex-Swansea City defender on two-year deal

Tyler Reid was a regular for Swansea City's Under-23 side

Swindon Town have signed full-back Tyler Reid on a two-year deal following his release by Swansea City.

Reid, 21, made one first-team appearance for the Swans in addition to two Checkatrade Trophy appearances, as well as featuring for the under-23s.

The Luton-born defender has also had spells in the Arsenal and Manchester United academy ranks and will move to the County Ground on 1 July.

"All I want to do is fight for first-team football," Reid said.

"The place looks good and I'm ready for it to be my home."

His move to the County Ground will reunite the right-back with boss Richie Wellens, who was working at Manchester United during Reid's stint.

"He's at a good age and is a permanent deal which is important to us, and he's hungry," Wellens said. "The deal, the financial stuff didn't take too long because the kid just wanted to come and play and that was great.

"We'll give him a platform to go and show his ability."

