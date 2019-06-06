Women's World Cup: How well do you know Shelley Kerr's Scotland team?

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland begin their first ever World Cup campaign on Sunday against England, but how well do you know Shelley Kerr's squad and its history?

Test yourself - and maybe learn a thing or two - with our quiz before the meeting with the Auld Enemy in Nice.