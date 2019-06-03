Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea-Bissau unveil provisional squad

Fulham's Marcelo Djalo is one of 29 players named in Guinea-Bissau's provisional squad for Egypt 2019.

Fulham defender Marcelo Djalo has been named in Guinea-Bissau's provisional 29-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Real Madrid youth player, who joined Fulham in July 2017, was first called up in March for the Nations Cup qualifier against Mozambique but did not make his debut.

Moreto Cassamá, who plays for French outfit Reims, has also been included in the squad that was unveiled over the weekend in Bissau.

Star player and captain Jose 'Zezinho' Lopes headlines the list after guiding the small West African nation to their second successive tournament following their historic debut qualification in 2017.

Midfielder Francisco Santos Junior has not been picked after being overlooked for the last two qualifiers against Namibia and Mozambique.

Baciro Cande and his charges will be hoping to reach the knockout phase after they failed to make it out of their group in their last participation.

Guinea-Bissau's build-up to Egypt 2019 will continue in Porto where they will play one warm-up match against Angola on 8 June.

They will take on defending champions Cameroon in their opening Group F match on 25 June before facing Benin four days later and Ghana on 2 July.

Guinea-Bissau provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Jonas Mendy (AC Viseu, Portugal), Rui Camara Dabo (Favbril, Portugal), Gregory Gomis (Al Arabi SC, Qatar), Edimar Viera Ca 'Ivanov' (UDIB)

Defenders: Rudinilson Silva (FK Kaunas Zal, Lithuania), Marcelo Djalo (Fulham FC, England), Edgerson Gomis Almeida (Henan Jiany, China), Juary Soares (CD Mafra, Portugal), Mahammad Youssuf Cande (Santa Clara, Portugal), Bacar Balde (FC Gadzasae, Armenia), Tomas Dabo (FC Riete, Italy), Eulanio Gomes (Maritimo, Portugal), Eliseu Nadjac Soares (Rio Ave, Portugal)

Midfielders: Soriano Mane (Cova de Piedade, Portugal), Judilson Gomis (Monaco, France), Jose 'Zezinho' Lopes (FC Senica, Slovakia), Jorge Nogueira (Desportivo Das Aves, Portugal), Joao Jaquite (Tondela, Portugal), Ladislau Alves (Sintrense, Portugal), Moretto Cassama (Stade de Reims, France)

Forwards: Jorginho Barbosa (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Piqueti Djassi (Al Shoulla FC, Saudi Arabia), Toni Silva (Attihad, Egypt), Carlos Embalo (FC Cosenza, Italy), Joao Mario (AC Viseu, Portugal), Mama Balde (Des Das Aves, Portugal), Romario Balde (AC Coimbra, Portugal), Frederic Mendy (Setubal, Portugal), Joseph Mendy (Ajaccio, France)