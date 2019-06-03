Euro 2020: Striker Shane Long pulls out of Republic squad with hamstring injury

Long had taken part in a Republic of Ireland training camp in Portugal ahead of the qualifiers

Southampton striker Shane Long will miss the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar with a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old has pulled out of Mick McCarthy's squad after suffering the injury in training.

Long also missed the Republic's wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in their opening qualifiers in March.

He scored four goals in the last seven games of the season as the Saints avoided Premier League relegation.

McCarthy's men will take on the Danes in Copenhagen on 7 June before hosting Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.

Preston midfielder Alan Browne will also miss the double header through injury, as will Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers after he fractured his thumb.

The Republic lead Group D thanks to 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia.