Albert Watson: Ex-Linfield defender joins promoted Larne after spell at Ballymena

Watson rejoined Ballymena in January after returning from Iceland

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson has become Larne's second new signing since they won promotion to the Premiership.

The 33-year-old arrives at Inver Park after spending the second half of last season at former club Ballymena United.

Watson follows former Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall in making the move to the east Antrim outfit.

"You compete to win things and I know everyone will have that mindset," Watson told the club's website.

Watson, who made his Irish League debut for the Sky Blues aged 16, won back-to-back league and cup doubles during his time at Windsor Park.

In 2013 he moved into full-time football with FC Edmonton in Canada and then joined KR Reykjavík in Iceland in 2018.

He had been training with Larne after returning from Iceland at the end of last year, but signed a short-term deal to go back to the Sky Blues until the end of the campaign.

Watson joined Linfield in 2011 after 10 years with Ballymena United

"My time at Ballymena showed me the level of the Irish League again and reminded me of how much I had missed it," Watson added.

"We have a massive pre-season ahead here at Larne and there's so much quality around the squad already and whatever the manager adds over the summer.

"It's a step up from the Championship where the club has been, but we're looking forward to the challenge."

Larne were the runaway winners of the Championship last season, wrapping the title up in March and winning by a 17-point margin.

Manager Tiernan Lynch said he was pleased with what he saw from Watson during his time training with the squad in December and January.

"He was eager to push himself, improve himself and slotted in straight away - and that was even before he was a signed player," Lynch said.

"He'll bring us that experience and leadership and maybe something that we were missing at times last season."