Stephan Lichtsteiner: Arsenal defender to leave club this summer after one year

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner will leave the club this summer after only one season at Emirates Stadium.

The Switzerland captain, 35, joined the Gunners in June 2018 on a free transfer from Juventus, signing a one-year deal.

He made 23 appearances in all competitions, with his only goal for the club coming in the Carabao Cup.

"It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end," said Lichtsteiner, who did not play in last week's Europa League final defeat.

"We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed.

"It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club."

Lichtsteiner previously played for Lille and Lazio before joining Juventus where he won seven Serie A titles in as many years.

Writing on Instagram, Lichtsteiner added: "I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best.

"I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club."