Women's World Cup: Meet Phil Neville's England World Cup squad

One has played in more major tournaments than Steven Gerrard, while another used to be Manchester City's kitwoman.

These are the 23 women who have been selected by manager Phil Neville to represent England at the World Cup, which starts on 7 June.

Karen Bardsley

Age: 34 Caps: 77 Club: Manchester City

California-born Bardsley was first-choice keeper at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and has won all three domestic titles with Manchester City. She is England women's most capped goalkeeper and only Peter Shilton has made more appearances in goal for the nation.

Carly Telford

Age: 31 Caps: 18 Club: Chelsea

Telford made her England debut in 2007 but has never played in a major tournament. She played in four World Cup qualifiers, keeping clean sheets in three of them, and was first choice for the SheBelieves Cup earlier in the year. At club level, Telford has played in three FA Cup finals for Chelsea.

Mary Earps

Age: 26 Caps: 5 Club: Wolfsburg

A Loughborough University graduate, Earps made her international debut as a substitute in a friendly against Switzerland in June 2017. She is currently understudy at German champions Wolfsburg, having previously played for Bristol Academy and Reading.

Lucy Bronze

Age: 28 Caps: 68 Club: Lyon

Bronze, whose middle name is Tough, has been described as the best player in the world by boss Phil Neville. At domestic level, she won the Champions League, domestic title and French Cup with Olympique Lyonnais this season. The two-time PFA Player of the Year scored twice in six games at the last World Cup, including a goal in the quarter-final win over Canada.

Alex Greenwood

Age: 25 Caps: 37 Club: Manchester United

Greenwood was the youngest member of England's 2015 World Cup squad. She left her native Liverpool for Manchester United last year and went on to secure promotion up to the WSL. Her boyfriend is Jack O'Connell, a fellow defender who won promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United in May.

Millie Bright

Age: 25 Caps: 27 Club: Chelsea

After her debut in 2016, Bright started all five games at Euro 2017 - the only player in the squad to do so. She is a two-time WSL winner and two-time FA Cup winner with Chelsea. Bright has discussed money, horse riding and social media in her regular BBC Sport column, which she will continue to write during the World Cup.

Steph Houghton

Age: 31 Caps: 105 Club: Manchester City

England's captain made her debut in 2007 and started every game at the last World Cup, as the Lionesses finished third. She also shone at the London 2012 Olympics, scoring three goals in four games. Houghton was made an MBE in 2016.

Abbie McManus

Age: 26 Caps: 13 Club: Manchester United

McManus was given her debut in Phil Neville's first match in charge at the SheBelieves Cup last year. After winning the FA Cup with Manchester City, where she went from kitwoman to the club's longest-serving player, she agreed a move to rivals Manchester United for next season.

Rachel Daly

Age: 27 Caps: 22 Club: Club: Houston Dash

Daly is one of five players in the Lionesses squad who plays outside the UK. She joined Houston Dash in 2016, but has been in the US since 2013. She has never played in a major tournament before. She had been left out of the squad for a year before Neville recalled her in March 2018, and has played 15 from 19 games since.

Leah Williamson

Age: 22 Caps: 7 Club: Arsenal

Williamson has been with Arsenal since the age of eight, and won the WSL title with the club this season. She hit the headlines in 2015 during her time with England Under-19s, when she had to retake a penalty in a European Championship qualifier against Norway five days after the original fixture. She slotted it home to book England a place in the European Championship. Williamson is now also training to be an accountant.

Demi Stokes

Age: 27 Caps: 51 Club: Manchester City

Stokes was omitted from the squad in 2015, so this will be her first World Cup. She has won every domestic honour at club level with Manchester City, having previously played for Vancouver Whitecaps. Stokes is a graduate from the University of South Florida.

Jill Scott

Age: 32 Caps: 136 Club: Manchester City

England's fourth-most capped player, Scott has played in 14 World Cup games at three tournaments. If she plays in France, she will be second on the all-time list of England World Cup appearances, with more matches at the tournament than any of the country's outfield players. She has won the WSL, FA Cup and WSL Cup with Manchester City and at 5ft 11ins tall she is nicknamed "Crouchy" after Peter Crouch.

Karen Carney

Age: 31 Caps: 140 Club: Chelsea

Carney is England's longest-serving player and, alongside Scott, is set to play in her eighth major tournament. She won the quadruple with Arsenal, before a spell with Birmingham City and then Chelsea, and has an MBE. In a recent interview, Carney was named as Neville's 'teacher's pet' by her team-mates.

Jade Moore

Age: 28 Caps: 46 Club: Reading

The midfielder featured for her country at the 2015 World Cup and 2017 Euros. At club level, she reached the FA Cup semi-finals this year but missed a penalty in the shootout that sent West Ham through. Moore, a qualified sports therapist, discovered at 17 during a routine scan that she had two holes in her heart and now has a correctional device fitted.

Keira Walsh

Age: 22 Caps: 15 Club: Manchester City

At just 22, Walsh has won all three domestic trophies with Manchester City, having made her debut as a teenager. She has played in 14 of Neville's 19 games in charge and is going into her first major tournament.

Georgia Stanway

Age: 20 Caps: 8 Club: Manchester City

The youngest Lioness in the 23-strong squad, Stanway queued to have her picture taken with Steph Houghton as a teenager. She has now lifted the FA Cup with her idol and captain, and scored in the final at Wembley as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-0 in May. Stanway plans to go into the police after finishing her football career.

Lucy Staniforth

Age: 26 Caps: 10 Club: Birmingham City

Staniforth is going to her first major tournament with England having endured a tricky start to her playing career. She suffered two cruciate ligament injuries during her time with Bristol Academy. She went on to win the WSL title with Liverpool and made her international debut last year.

Fran Kirby

Age: 25 Caps: 39 Club: Chelsea

Kirby scored on her debut in 2014 and has found the net in both major championships that she's played in. Her brilliant goal against Mexico at the World Cup in 2015 earned her the tag 'mini Messi', courtesy of former boss Mark Sampson. Kirby has since admitted that she hates it.

Beth Mead

Age: 24 Caps: 14 Club: Arsenal

Arsenal's Mead has been part of the international set-up for a year and is a firm favourite among the fans. She scored twice in the SheBelieves Cup, including a cross-shot which has now become her calling card after a similar goal for her club.

Nikita Parris

Age: 25 Caps: 34 Club: Lyon

Liverpool-born Parris won the Footballer Writers' Player of the Year and lifted the FA Cup with Manchester City before confirming her move to European champions Lyon. She is the all-time top scorer in the WSL. Her sister is Olympic boxer Natasha Jonas.

Jodie Taylor

Age: 33 Caps: 43 Club: Reign FC

Taylor was top scorer at the last World Cup and became the first woman to grab a hat-trick for England in a major tournament. The Lionesses have never lost a game in which she has scored.

Ellen White

Age: 30 Caps: 82 Club: Manchester City

A two-time WSL and two-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal, White has agreed to move to Manchester City from Birmingham for next season. This will be her third World Cup. Look out for her binocular celebration.

Toni Duggan

Age: 27 Caps: 72 Club: Barcelona

Duggan has featured in 18 times under Neville, and scored four goals in World Cup qualifying. The Liverpudlian, heading for her third major championship, now plays for Barcelona and reached the Champions League final this year. She was a Morris dancer as a child.