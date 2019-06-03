Artur Boruc: Bournemouth keeper to stay past 40th birthday

Artur Boruc (right) signed for Bournemouth on a free transfer from Southampton in 2015

Goalkeeper Artur Boruc has signed a new one-year deal with Bournemouth which will take him past his 40th birthday next February.

The Pole is one of 18 players to have agreed new terms with the Cherries.

The former Celtic and Southampton keeper was picked ahead of Asmir Begovic for much of the second half of last season.

Five players, including midfielder Marc Pugh, who has made 312 appearances, will be released at the end of June.