Ryan Watson: Northampton Town sign MK Dons midfielder

Ryan Watson is Northampton Town's fifth summer signing

Northampton Town have signed midfielder Ryan Watson on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old was released by MK Dons after making 22 league appearances as they won promotion from League Two in 2018-19.

"He was part of a promotion squad last season so he knows what is required and he has that winning mentality," boss Keith Curle told the club website.

"He performed well for MK Dons last season and I know he will fit in well here."

