Shaun MacDonald: Rotherham United sign midfielder after Wigan exit

Shaun MacDonald has not made an appearance in league football since April 2017

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Shaun MacDonald on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old was released by Wigan at the end of the season after three years with the Latics.

The Wales international missed all of the 2017-18 campaign after suffering a broken leg in a defeat at Reading in April 2017.

He is the second player to join the Millers, who were relegated from the Championship last season, this summer after Norwich striker Carlton Morris.

