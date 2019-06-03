Sierra Leone ban lifted by world governing body Fifa

Fifa had demanded that Isha Johansen be returned to full authority before considering lifting the ban

Fifa lifted Sierra Leone's international ban on Monday following a meeting of the world governing body's council in Paris.

The move comes a week after Sierra Leone FA (SLFA) president Isha Johansen was cleared of corruption following a long-running court case.

Fifa suspended Sierra Leone last October due to third-party interference in the running of the country's FA.

"This is very good news for Sierra Leone and Sierra Leone football," Johansen told BBC Sport.

"Our football family will embrace one another once again, and focus on one agenda - which is putting Sierra Leone first."

Sierra Leone's ban saw them disqualified from the qualifying campaign for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In a statement, Fifa said the suspension was lifted "after the High Court of Sierra Leone acquitted the SLFA President and the SLFA General Secretary of all charges on 27 May.

"(This) ensured that the recognised leadership has full control of the member association again," added the statement.

Johansen and SLFA General Secretary Christopher Kamara returned to their posts after they were acquitted on all counts of corruption by the court in Freetown.