Euro 2020 qualifiers: Belgium v Scotland Venue: King Baudouin Stadium Date: Tuesday, 11 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, and watch highlights on the BBC Scotland channel

Steve Clarke will go for two wins from two games as Scotland head coach as his side faces Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday night.

While his maiden victory came against the team 89th in the world, going up against the globe's top-ranked outfit is a rather stiffer test.

Despite a humiliating opening-day loss in Astana to Kazakhstan back in March, the Scots are still three points off Group I leaders Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Can they pull off the biggest result in Scotland's recent history? Read on to find out everything you need to know ahead of the game at the King Baudouin Stadium.

What they said

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez: "This Scotland team are going to get stronger and better, there is a lot of talent, players that have had a very good season - (Ryan) Fraser at Bournemouth who ended just behind Eden Hazard in assists in the league.

"We know the threat that these players can give in the final third. Andrew Robertson has just won the Champions League, (John) McGinn has just been promoted to the Premier League, (Oliver) Burke, (James) Forrest has won the treble again this season, so you have a winning mentality.

"This a young, but very talented Scotland team, so we're going to see a really good game."

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "I always say to the players that you have to let the opposition know that you have the capability to hurt them.

"So it's important to get the defensive side right, but if you go through the game and try to play 97 minutes with no attacking threat then it's going to be a really long night, so you have to get the balance right."

Match stats

Scotland have won just four of the previous 18 meetings between the sides.

The teams last met at Hampden in September, with the visitors winning that friendly 4-0.

Belgium have lost just one of their past 33 qualifiers.

