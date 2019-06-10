Euro 2020 qualifiers: Belarus v Northern Ireland (Tue)

Jonny Evans celebrates after scoring the first of Northern Ireland's goals in the 2-1 win over Belarus in Belfast in March
Northern Ireland aim to remain top of European Championship qualifying Group C by making it four wins out of four when they face Belarus on Tuesday.

NI have never won four games in a row at the start of a campaign and have yet to win back-to-back away qualifiers.

Josh Magennis and Conor Washington both scored after coming on as subs in the 2-1 win over Estonia, with Jordan Jones also making an impact off the bench.

All three are likely to be considered for starting roles against Belarus.

Saturday's away victory followed home triumphs over Estonia (2-0) and Belarus (2-1) in March, leaving Michael O'Neill's side with a maximum nine points.

In contrast, the Belarusians have lost all three of their opening qualifying matches, going down to the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Germany.

Those defeats have effectively ended any realistic hopes of progressing from Group C but their promotion from League D to League C in the inaugural Nations League means they are into a play-off for a shot at competing in the Euro 2020 finals.

Goals from Jonny Evans and Magennis helped NI see off Belarus 2-1 in Belfast, with Igor Stasevich finding the net for the visitors.

O'Neill has emphasised the importance of securing a fourth win, with double-headers against European giants Germany and the Netherlands to come in the autumn.

The top two in the group will qualify for next year's finals.

Northern Ireland had been without an away win in their last seven attempts before seeing off Estonia but they are now unbeaten in nine European Championship qualifying games.

O'Neill's charges are ranked 33 in the Fifa rankings, with Belarus occupying 81st place.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep210126-43
3Kosovo20202202
4Bulgaria302134-12
5Montenegro302137-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine32107167
2Luxembourg31114404
3Portugal20201102
4Lithuania201123-11
5Serbia201116-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland33006249
2Germany22005236
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia200214-30
5Belarus300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland32103127
2Switzerland21105324
3Georgia31023303
4Denmark20204402
5Gibraltar200204-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32015416
2Croatia32015416
3Wales21012203
4Slovakia21012113
5Azerbaijan200225-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain33008269
2Sweden32108447
3Romania31117524
4Malta310226-43
5Norway302167-12
6Faroe Islands3003310-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland33004049
2Israel32108357
3North Macedonia31114314
4Austria310235-23
5Slovenia302123-12
6Latvia300318-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008089
2France32018356
3Iceland320134-16
4Albania31023303
5Moldova310228-63
6Andorra300306-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33008179
2Russia3201143116
3Scotland32014406
4Cyprus31026423
5Kazakhstan310237-43
6San Marino3003016-160

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy3300110119
2Finland32014226
3Greece311145-14
4Bos-Herze311145-14
5Armenia31024403
6Liechtenstein3003011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

