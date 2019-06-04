David Silva: Man City expect midfielder to stay at Etihad Stadium

David Silva made 50 appearances for Manchester City in 2018-19, scoring 10 goals

Manchester City do not expect midfielder David Silva to leave the club this summer - but are prepared for the exits of Fabian Delph and Danilo.

There has been speculation over 33-year-old Spaniard Silva's future after nine seasons with the club, who won a historic domestic treble this season.

But City are confident he will see out his contract, which expires in 2020.

Manager Pep Guardiola also wants to keep Delph and Danilo, though there is an understanding at Etihad Stadium they may want to move for more regular first-team football.

England international Delph, 29, started 13 matches for the Premier League champions this term, while 27-year-old Brazil full-back started 15.

Delph will be out of contract next summer and Danilo has a deal that runs to 2022.

Guardiola is also keen for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to stay and contract talks with the 28-year-old, whose deal expires in 2020, are ongoing.

City officials are also confident a deal can be reached with winger Leroy Sane.

The 23-year-old Germany international started just three of City's final 12 matches in 2018-19 and has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

As Guardiola looks to strengthen a squad who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, his priority is a defensive midfielder.

Atletico Madrid's 28-year-old Rodrigo, fellow Spaniard Marcos Llorente, 24, and Lyon's 22-year-old Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele - who has also attracted interest from Tottenham - are under consideration.

However, Sporting Lisbon's 24-year-old Portugal international Bruno Fernades, heavily linked with City, will not be arriving at Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola is unlikely to target a left-back this summer, with Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, 22, now viewed as a long-term prospect alongside 24-year-old France international Benjamin Mendy.