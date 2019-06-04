England: Football Association agrees £50m sponsorship deal with BT

The Lionesses face Scotland in their World Cup opener on Sunday

The Football Association has agreed a five-year sponsorship deal worth around £50m with BT.

It had been searching for a lead sponsor since its seven-year partnership deal with Vauxhall expired following the 2018 World Cup.

The FA's new deal, announced before the Women's World Cup and men's Nations League finals, is believed to be worth close to £10m a year until 2024.

EE will also continue as the main sponsor of Wembley Stadium.

"This partnership will reach all areas of football, including grassroots football and communities up and down the country," said Marc Allera, chief executive of BT's consumer division.

The BT agreement includes all 28 England squads and will see the company logo appear on all development, futsal and disability team training kit.

Vauxhall had been the lead sponsor of the England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland national teams since 2011.

The Three Lions face the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday (19:45 BST), while the Lionesses begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday (17:00 BST).