Ben Davies: Spurs defender makes surprise Wales return

Ben Davies joined Spurs from Swansea City in July, 2014

Ben Davies is set to play for Wales in their June Euro 2020 qualifiers after scheduled surgery was postponed.

The 26-year-old defender was set to have a hernia operation, but will now be available for away games against Croatia on Saturday, 8 June and Hungary three days later.

Davies was set for surgery after Tottenham's Champions League final defeat by Liverpool last Saturday.

That would have ruled him out of Ryan Giggs' plans, but he is now available.

A Wales statement read: "Ben Davies has joined up with the Wales squad this morning as his scheduled treatment has been postponed."

The former Swansea City player was an unused substitute in Madrid as Spurs were beaten 2-0.

He has played in pain during the 2018-19 season and his rehabilitation is expected to take around six weeks following surgery.

Davies and Wales are hoping to build on their opening win against Slovakia in the games against Croatia and Hungary.