Tuesday Gossip - Celtic probe, Scotland, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and international allegiances

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have launched a probe after minutes from a recruitment meeting ahead of the new season were leaked online (Scottish Sun).

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says Scotland's players are desperate to play for new manager Steve Clarke (Daily Record).

Ian Holloway says the chance to become the new Kilmarnock manager is an appealing one for him as he looks to get back into the game (Scottish Sun).

Kilmarnock defender Scott Boyd, 32, could return to Ross County to take up the role of sporting director (Scottish Sun).

Scotland boss Steve Clarke could give a call-up to West ham star Ryan Fredericks (Daily Record).

Aberdeen are considering a move for midfielder Alex Gorrin who left Motherwell in the summer after a year at Fir Park (Scottish Sun).

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne insists getting into the group stage of the Europa League has to be the club's next goal (Daily Record print edition only).

Stoke City centre-half Harry Souttar has revealed Scotland have made no attempt to stop him switching his international allegiance to Australia (The Herald print edition only).