Celtic launch investigation into recruitment document leak

The document appeared online with details of player recruitment

Celtic have confirmed they are investigating the apparent leak of a confidential document about player retention and summer recruitment.

A list of transfer targets has appeared online as part of what appear to be minutes of a meeting attended by senior figures at Celtic in April.

They included manager Neil Lennon, chief executive Peter Lawwell and ex-head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

All of their initials are on the document, with those of other staff.

The document online outlines, position by position, where Celtic might need to recruit - and the contract status of members of the first team.

Football agents are also included in the papers, which outline several players Celtic are either tracking or actively trying to sign.

In March, Celtic boss Lennon spoke out about the issue of someone leaking his starting line-ups online before kick-off.

A Celtic spokesman told BBC Scotland: "We're looking into it."