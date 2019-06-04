Gary Taylor-Fletcher: Former Blackpool striker retires aged 38

Taylor-Fletcher scored Blackpool's last goal in the Premier League in a 4-2 loss at Manchester United in May 2011

Former Blackpool and Leicester striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher has announced his retirement at the age of 38.

In a 20-year career he played 575 times in the top five divisions of English football, scoring 120 goals.

He will be best remembered for his time at Blackpool where he played 237 games and scored 39 times, including one in the Championship play-off final win over Cardiff City in 2010.

He scored six Premier League goals for Blackpool the following season.

In total, he played for 15 clubs in England and Wales, helping Leicester City win promotion to the Premier League in 2014 after doing the same with Blackpool four years earlier.

Taylor-Fletcher also had significant spells at Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town.

"I've had some fantastic memories along the journey from being a 17-year-old kid at Northwich Victoria in the Conference to playing in the Premier League at 29 for Blackpool," he said in a statement on social media.

"It has been the best trip, but now onto the next stage and whatever the future will bring."