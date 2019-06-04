Julen Lopetegui: Sevilla appoint former Real Madrid and Spain manager

Julen Lopetegui is a former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as Sevilla manager on a three-year contract.

Lopetegui, 52, was sacked by Spain two days before the start of the 2018 World Cup after he was named as the new Real manager.

He was then sacked by Real in October after four-and-a-half months in charge following a 5-1 defeat by Barcelona.

Sevilla finished sixth in La Liga last season and sacked Pablo Machin in March after their Europa League exit.

His successor Joaquin Caparros, who was only appointed until the end of the season, revealed in April that he has chronic leukaemia.