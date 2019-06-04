Joe Mason: MK Dons sign former Wolves forward on a free transfer

Joe Mason has scored 57 goals in 258 career appearances

Milton Keynes Dons have signed forward Joe Mason on a free transfer after his release by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 28-year-old made the last of his 39 appearances for Wolves in the 2016-17 season, going out on loan with Burton Albion, Colorado Rapids and Portsmouth since then.

After starting his career at hometown club Plymouth Argyle he moved to Cardiff City for £250,000 in 2011.

MK Dons have not disclosed the length of Mason's contract.

"This is a club that has a lot of ambition. They are moving in the right direction and the facilities are so impressive," Mason told the MK Dons website.

