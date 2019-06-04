Yeovil Town: Glovers takeover talks reach 'final discussions'

Yeovil Town's 16-year stay in the English Football League ended with relegation on 27 April

Yeovil Town say they are in "final" takeover talks with three "closely-matched groups".

The Glovers were relegated to the National League in May after finishing bottom of League Two and a proposed takeover by American investor Rob Couhig then fell through.

A club statement said negotiations with the three interested parties were at "a detailed and delicate stage".

"A decision will be made before the weekend," the statement added.

"The club fully appreciates fans' eagerness to see the ownership question concluded and, therefore, a further statement will be issued no later than 4pm on Friday."

Yeovil were unable to agree "mutually acceptable terms and conditions" with Couhig's group Feliciana EFL Limited.

A consortium led by former director Andy Rossiter then made an offer and has said it has the funds available to complete a deal very quickly.