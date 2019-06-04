Nicky Adams: Bury midfielder leaves Shakers over contract dispute

  • From the section Bury
Nick Adams
Nicky Adams has made 53 appearances for Bury since rejoining the club from Carlisle last summer

Bury midfielder Nicky Adams has left financially-troubled League One-bound Bury over a contract dispute.

The 32-year-old triggered an extension to his deal in March, but in a statement on Tuesday said the English Football League "rejected" his contract and "sent it back".

The EFL would not comment, but BBC Sport has been told a contract extension does not need to be ratified by the league.

Bury have been contacted for comment.

The Shakers were promoted to League One this season despite a tumultuous campaign off the field, with the club facing a winding-up petition and players often going unpaid.

Last month, Adams said Bury's players were going into games "risking our careers" by having to play "for free".

"I spoke out the best I could about the chaos going on behind the scenes as the club and people's families are the most important thing," Adams added on Twitter after announcing his departure.

Find out more

Top Stories