UEFA Nations League - Semi-final
Portugal19:45Switzerland
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

Portugal v Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) is bidding to win his second official tournament with Portugal

Portugal are favourites to win the inaugural Nations League, according to the coach of their semi-final opponents Switzerland, Vladimir Petkovic.

The Euro 2016 winners are hosting the four-team finals, with England facing the Netherlands in the other semi-final on Thursday.

"Portugal are certainly favourites, not just in this game, but for the tournament as a whole," said Petkovic.

"They're at home and are European champions."

The four teams qualified for the finals through last year's group stages.

Switzerland have never won a senior tournament before, but have reached the World Cup quarter-finals three times.

Petkovic added: "Portugal have the pedigree but so many times we've shown, and football has shown, that nothing is impossible.

"Maybe now Switzerland just need that final stamp, which we can fight for and earn against the top sides, by winning a tournament like this one."

The final is in Porto on Sunday at 19:45 BST.

Portugal's squad includes Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, highly rated Benfica teenager Joao Felix and four Wolves players.

"It will be a very hard match, with two teams that like to hold onto the ball, that like possession," said Portugal boss Fernando Santos, who guided his homeland to glory at the last European Championship in France.

"Switzerland also like to play long balls, utilising the characteristics of players like Haris Seferovic, then there's [Liverpool's] Xherdan Shaqiri, who likes to hold the ball up.

"They are full of quality players. Our job is to think about ourselves and to impose our game. The Portuguese national team, playing at home, want to bring joy to their fans."

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe), Jose Sa (Olympiakos), Rui Patricio (Wolves)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Rui (Napoli)

Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Ruben Neves (Wolves), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Pizzi (Benfica)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Benfica), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Wolves), Dyego Sousa (Braga)

Switzerland squad

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig), Jonas Omlin (Basel)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Loris Benito (Young Boys), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Borussia Monchengladbach), Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan), Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), Djibril Sow (Young Boys), Renato Steffen (Wolfsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Monchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Stuttgart), Noah Okafor (Basel)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia Monchengladbach), Haris Seferovic (Benfica), Albian Ajeti (Basel)

*Premier League players in bold

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands42118447
2France42114407
3Germany402237-42

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal42205328
2Italy41212205
3Poland402246-22

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden42115327
2Russia42114317
3Turkey410347-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland430110469
2Israel42026516
3Albania410318-73

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641172513
2Bulgaria632175211
3Cyprus612359-45
4Slovenia603358-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia6420114714
2Romania633083512
3Montenegro62137617
4Lithuania6006316-130

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo64201521314
2Azerbaijan62317619
3Faroe Islands6123510-55
4Malta6033514-93

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia6501145915
2Armenia6312148610
3Gibraltar6204515-106
4Liechtenstein6114712-54
View full UEFA Nations League tables

