'Brutal' Euros experience spurred Scotland's Claire Emslie on to World Cup success

Jennifer Beattie and Claire Emslie have played beside England players at Manchester City

Scotland winger Claire Emslie says "it was brutal" to watch the European Championships from her sofa but it made her more determined to play in this summer's World Cup finals.

The 25-year-old missed out on the squad for Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

But she is part of Shelley Kerr's squad that fly out to France on Tuesday.

"It made me so determined to work hard and train hard and make sure at the next tournament I was up for selection," Emslie said of 2017.

Although her form that year led to a move from Bristol City to Manchester City, Emslie did not establish herself in the Scotland set-up until Kerr replaced Anna Signeul as head coach.

"It was hard," she recalled. "I was so gutted that I didn't get to go, but at the same time it was a strong squad and I hadn't really been involved under Anna.

"Fortunately, since Shelley took over, she's included me in her squad. It's great to be part of a team that's going to the World Cup and I'm just fortunate that I'm getting to go to this tournament because I know how hard it is to watch on the sofa."

Emslie's personal pain was matched by Signeul's side, shorn of several top players through injury, as they were thrashed 6-0 by England in their opening group game.

England are again their opening opponents in France, but the winger insists that it will be a different story this time round with more of the squad now playing professionally, including herself, Jennifer Beattie and Caroline Weir at City.

"We know the English internationals there," Emslie, who has agreed a switch from City to Orlando Pride. "We train with them every day. We know their strengths and weaknesses, but they know ours as well.

"The team we've got now is a lot different from the one that was at the Euros. So it is going to be a different game simply because of the change of personnel already."

England lost their final warm-up game to New Zealand, but Emslie is not reading too much into that - and points out that the Scots have two other tough opponents in Japan and Argentina.

"We're not silly," she said. "We know they're a great team full of world-class players. If anything, they will be more determined to win after a loss."

Emslie believes that, despite being in one of the toughest sections, the Scots can target qualifying for the next stage.

"It would be massive," she said. "Qualifying is one thing, but now that we've done that, we want to achieve the next thing - and that would be getting out of the group.

"I think it is doable, if we play well, and it would be a huge achievement.

"We played the USA at home in November and we lost 1-0, but we gave them a good game and they're world champions. We've played the likes of Canada and Brazil and we've given them good games. In football, anything's possible."