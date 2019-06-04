Euro 2020: 'I won't be like a bad smell' says Republic of Ireland's Glenn Whelan

Ex-Aston Villa player Glenn Whelan also had spells at Manchester City, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday

Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan has no plans to retire but says he doesn't want to play on too long and become a 'cheerleader' at any club.

Whelan, 35, was one of eight players released by Aston Villa after the club won the Championship play-off final to secure promotion to the Premier League.

He has linked up with the Republic's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers facing an uncertain future.

"If I can make some sort of impact, I'm happy to stick around," Whelan said.

"For some reason, you get to a certain age and a lot of people just think, 'that's you done', but that's not for me.

"I don't want to go anywhere and be a cheerleader, I won't hang around. I won't be like a bad smell, I'll know that when I'm done, I'm done.

"I feel fit, I've been lucky with injuries - I've never been quick enough to get a hamstring [injury], so I'm okay on that side of things."

'No hard feelings' towards former club

Glenn Whelan celebrates Aston Villa's Championship play-off final win over Derby County at Wembley which sealed a place in next season's Premier League

Whelan revealed he only learned of his release from Villa when he arrived in Dublin and saw two missed calls on his phone.

One was from a journalist to tell him he'd been released and one was from the manager [Dean Smith] asking to give him a call.

While disappointed, Whelan accepted the situation.

"There were no hard feelings," he said, "I've been in the game too long to hold grudges".

While he is currently on the lookout for a new club, Whelan's immediate goal is to force his way into the Republic's team for Friday's qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen. They also face Gibraltar at home three days later.

New manager Mick McCarthy has revived Whelan's 86-cap international career after predecessor Martin O'Neill had appeared to draw a line under it.

Whelan said: "Mick asked the question, 'Was I retired?'."

"I said I'd never retired, I was put into retirement.

"He [McCarthy] asked, 'Would you be available if needed?'.

"I said, 'Yes, as long as I have a chance of playing'.

"As long as there's a fair fight for the jersey, I'm willing to come back and fight."