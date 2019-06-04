Ex-Ballymena striker Johnny McMurray joins Larne

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnny McMurray spent a six-month loan period at Larne when he was on the books at Cliftonville

Johnny McMurray has penned a two-year contract with Larne, becoming the club's third signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old striker spent the last three years at Ballymena United.

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson and ex-Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall have already joined the Inver Park club, who have won promotion to the Irish Premiership.

"The fact that the club is full-time is a massive attraction for me, and for any player," stated McMurray.

Larne, who won the Championship title in March, have received significant financial backing from owner Kenny Bruce since he took over in 2017.

"It's big news what is happening here and everyone in the Irish League wants to know what is happening at the club," McMurray told the club website.

"There are already good players here, so it's not about me thinking that I'm going to walk into the team.

"It takes more than eleven players to bring success, and there is the likes of Davy McDaid and Thomas Stewart already here.

"I'm not looking at them thinking we are rivals, they are players I can learn from and no doubt there will be different times when each of us is needed to play."