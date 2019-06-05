Wednesday Gossip - Porto want Ntcham, Rodgers after Celtic target, Morelos, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Porto could be ready to enter a bidding war with Marseille for Celtic star Olivier Ntcham. (Daily Record)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is poised to snatch Celtic's top summer target James Justin from under their noses. (Daily Record)

Celtic have opened talks over a move for Sheffield United right-back George Baldock - and are also lining up a cut-price deal for former Hibernian winger Brandon Barker. (Daily Mail)

Former West Brom boss Darren Moore has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Steve Clarke as manager of Kilmarnock. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Simon Grayson, who has managed Leeds, Sunderland and Bradford, is the new bookmakers' favourite for the Rugby Park hotseat. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Former Rangers captain Lee Wallace is closing in on a deal to be reunited with Mark Warburton at QPR. (Sun)

Eintracht Frankfurt have cooled their interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after learning he would prefer a switch to England. (Daily Express - print edition)

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel does not rate Scotland highly, describing their style as "not the most beautiful of opponents when it comes to football". (Daily Record)

London-born Ryan Fredericks, a former England under-19 cap, could be eligible to play for Scotland through a grandfather he has never met. (Daily Express)

Hamilton are closing in on a deal for Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hibs are interested in making a move for 27-year-old Tranmere Rovers striker Connor Jennings. (Daily Star - print edition)

John Park will resist any attempt by Celtic chief executive Peter Lawell to lure him back to Parkhead as head of recruitment. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen loanee James Maddison is a £60m summer target for four of the English Premier League's biggest clubs. (Daily Mirror)

Other gossip

Willie Limond returns to boxing at the age of 40 on Thursday against Nathan Hardy, and he is desperate to face fellow Scot Ricky Burns. (Herald)

Glasgow Warriors are planning to increase the capacity of Scotstoun by as much as 4,000. (Scotsman)

Fans of Glasgow Warriors have been warned there will be no cash splash for superstar signings. (Daily Record - print edition)