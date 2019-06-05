Joshua Kelly: Midfielder moves to Sky Blues from Ards

Joshua Kelly remains in top-flight football after Ards dropped down to the Championship

Premiership runners-up Ballymena United have signed midfielder Joshua Kelly from relegated Ards.

The 20-year-old becomes the third player to join the club for next season after Kenny Kane and Declan Carville.

"I'll not deny that staying in the Premiership is a big factor in my decision," Kelly told the club website.

"But it is also the opportunity to be playing under David and Bryan and with the players here. It's a club on the up and I want to be a part of that."

It follows two United departures in recent days with defender Albert Watson and striker Johnny McMurray both joining newly promoted Larne.

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey is happy to add Kelly to his Showgrounds squad.

"We're delighted that we've eventually brought Josh to the club. He's been on our radar for a couple of seasons," he said.

"I have seen him particularly when he's played for Ards against us and simply put he's a great player with greater potential."