Ciaran McKenna: Hamilton sign former Falkirk defender

Ciaran McKenna (right) playing for Falkirk
Ciaran McKenna (right) scored twice for Falkirk last season

Signing defender Ciaran McKenna shows that Hamilton Academical will turn to youth next season, says chairman Allan Maitland.

Centre-back McKenna, 21, scored twice in 17 appearances for Falkirk in the Championship last season.

He had moved back to Scotland in January after turning down a contact at Celtic for a scholarship in the USA.

"He's the perfect age we're looking at just now with bringing in a slightly younger team," Maitland said.

"Ciaran has the right attitude and I feel he will do well here at Hamilton."

The club did not disclose the length of the deal.

