Ciaran McKenna: Hamilton sign former Falkirk defender
-
- From the section Hamilton
Signing defender Ciaran McKenna shows that Hamilton Academical will turn to youth next season, says chairman Allan Maitland.
Centre-back McKenna, 21, scored twice in 17 appearances for Falkirk in the Championship last season.
He had moved back to Scotland in January after turning down a contact at Celtic for a scholarship in the USA.
"He's the perfect age we're looking at just now with bringing in a slightly younger team," Maitland said.
"Ciaran has the right attitude and I feel he will do well here at Hamilton."
The club did not disclose the length of the deal.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.