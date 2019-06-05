Notts County: Winding-up petition against 157-year-old club again adjourned

General view of Meadow Lane Stadium
Notts County were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history in May

Notts County have had a winding-up petition against them from HM Revenue & Customs adjourned for a second time to allow more time for owner Alan Hardy to sell the club.

The 157-year-old club will again appear in the High Court over an unpaid tax bill, understood to be now be around £800,00, on 10 July.

Notts had already been given eight weeks to pay off the debt.

Since April's court appearance, they have been relegated from League Two.

The Magpies will next season play non-league football for the first time in their history, having been a founding member of the Football League in 1888.

Notts owner Hardy, who has had parts of his interior design company Paragon sold off by administrators, first put the financially-troubled club up for sale in January.

However, it has been reported that the poor health of Terry Pritchard, the man brokering the sale, has delayed the process.

In a statement, the club said: "Notts fully understand supporters' frustrations and concerns surrounding the club's ownership situation but stress that strict confidentiality measures must be adhered to in order to ensure a deal is completed professionally and in line with all regulations."

