Women's Championship reintroduces relegation for 2019-20 season

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur Women were promoted from the Championship last season

The team that finishes last in the Women's Championship in 2019-20 will go down to the third tier and the top two teams from that level will be promoted.

The league will run with 11 teams next season after Yeovil Town Ladies were denied a licence for failing to meet the relevant criteria in May.

This will be the first time since 2013 that a team will be relegated from the second tier.

Blackburn Rovers and Coventry United went up to the Championship in 2018-19.

The change means that the top two tiers of women's football will both feature 12 teams from 2020-21.

A Football Association spokesperson said Yeovil were unable to provide sufficient evidence that they could meet the requirements for competing in the second tier.

The Glovers, who finished bottom of Women's Super League last season, insisted they had submitted a "viable and sensible business plan".

Yeovil - promoted to the top flight in 2016 - were given a 10-point deduction by the FA, which runs the WSL, on 28 March.

The points penalty was a result of the club informing the FA of their initial intention to appoint an administrator, even though staffing cuts and financial support from the FA meant insolvency was avoided.

Administrators were never formally appointed, but the Glovers opted not to appeal against the 10-point sanction, and were hopeful of competing in next season's Championship as a part-time club.