Nicky Adams: Northampton Town re-sign winger after Bury exit
-
- From the section Northampton
Northampton Town have re-signed winger Nicky Adams on a two-year deal.
The 32-year-old left Bury at the end of last season after helping the Shakers win promotion to League One.
Adams spent the 2015-16 season with the Cobblers, making 39 league appearances as they won the League Two title.
"He has been a hugely popular figure wherever he has played and I am delighted to be able to bring him back to the club," boss Keith Curle told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.