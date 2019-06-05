Kyle Knoyle: Cambridge sign Swindon defender on a two-year deal

Kyle Knoyle (right) made 69 appearances in two seasons with Swindon

Cambridge United have made Swindon's Kyle Knoyle their third signing of the summer on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was offered a new deal at the County Ground but opted to leave after two years with the Robins.

"I feel like that I've really started to establish myself as a footballer at this level during my time at Swindon, and I'm now ready to kick on again here at Cambridge United," he said.

Swindon will be due compensation as the defender is under the age of 23.

Knoyle started his career with West Ham, playing once in the Europa League.

The former Dundee United and Wigan loanee added: "Working under Colin (Calderwood) was a big pull for me so it's exciting, and it's a club that I feel I can achieve something with. I like to go forward and I see myself as a modern day full back.

Cambridge have also signed midfielder Luke Hannant and striker Harvey Knibbs this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.