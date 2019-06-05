Daneil James: Swansea City winger 'ready' for Premier League - Joe Allen

Wales team-mates Joe Allen (left) and Daniel James clash during a match between Stoke City and Swansea City

Wales midfielder Joe Allen believes team-mate Daniel James is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

Manchester United are in talks with Championship club Swansea about the 21-year-old winger, but a fee is yet to be agreed.

Twice capped James came close to joining Leeds United in January,

"I can only give you my opinion, I think he is ready for it," Stoke City's Allen said of a potential move to Old Trafford.

"He is a level-headed lad who has huge ability and I am sure he wants to show it at the highest level he can.

"I am confident he can do that."

James scored the goal which secured a 1-0 victory for Wales over Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in March.

His length of field dash to score against Brentford in the FA Cup brought him national exposure and he impressed against Manchester City in the competition.

"He has had a great season," Allen added.

"I remember even at the start of the year that was all the info I was getting from Swansea was that he had come on brilliantly.

"You go back to the start of the season and I don't think it wasn't that obvious.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Daniel James puts Swansea ahead with wonderful solo goal against Brentford

"I think from the Welsh point of view, a lot of the lads knew him of course and knew the talent he has, but second half of the season he has been on fire there."

James withdrew from Wales' recent training camp in Portugal following the death of his father, Kevan.

But manager Ryan Giggs said it had been the youngster's choice to be included in the squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia on Saturday and Hungary on 11 June.

"He has had tragic news to deal with which I am sure has been horrendous for him," Allen added.

"He knows we have a great group here and great support.

"Hopefully we can be of help to him and he can focus on producing displays like that in the two games.

"He is a great lad, I really like him and a strong character. I think he is looking forward to building on the international performance he had against Slovakia.

"He wants to build on that and wants to become a big player for our nation for years to come."