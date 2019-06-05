Women's Scottish Cup third round: Glamour ties for West Park United & Edinburgh Caledonia
Minnows West Park United and Edinburgh Caledonia were handed glamour ties with Celtic and Glasgow City respectively in the third round draw of the SSE Scottish Cup.
Currently bottom of SWFL Division Two west/central, West Park will face a side three tiers above them in Celtic.
Edinburgh Caledonia will host champions City, who are aiming for their 13th SWPL title in a row.
The ties are due to take place on Sunday, 11 August.
In other stand-out ties, Aberdeen Women will face last season's semi-finalists Spartans.
The Dons, in their debut season under the umbrella of the Pittodrie club, are undefeated in 11 games this season.
Cup holders Hibernian host Stirling University, while Rangers host SWPL 2 promotion hopefuls Glasgow Girls.
Full draw
Hibernian v Stirling University
St Johnstone v Boroughmuir Thistle
Spartans v Aberdeen
Motherwell v Partick Thistle
Queen's Park v Westdyke
Hearts v Raith Rovers
Kilwinning v Hamilton Academical
Rangers v Glasgow Girls
Dunfermline Athletic v Stonehaven
Kilmarnock v East Fife
Hutchison Vale v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Clyde v Clark Drive
West Park United v Celtic
Dundee City v St Mirren
Forfar Farmington v Stenhousemuir/Pollok United
Edinburgh Caledonia v Glasgow City
