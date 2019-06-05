England to play Germany in friendly at Wembley in November

The Lionesses beat Germany 3-0 at Wembley five years ago

England's women will host Germany in a friendly at Wembley on 9 November.

The Lionesses - who kick off their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Nice on Sunday - are currently ranked third in the world, with Germany one place above them.

They previously played Germany at Wembley in November 2014, with England running out 3-0 winners on that occasion.

"This is a great boost just before the World Cup," said manager Phil Neville.

"Wembley has been a brilliant home for the Women's FA Cup final in recent years and we know we will have a huge crowd behind us.

"England against Germany is always a great occasion and both teams will be up for it as always."

The Lionesses' last meeting with Germany came at the SheBelieves Cup in 2018, which ended in a 2-2 draw with Ellen White scoring both of England's goals.

England, hosts of Euro 2021, will also play Norway in Bergen on 3 September.

"These two games are important tests for our squad," Neville added.

"Let's hope we have a summer to remember at the World Cup and then take that on into these games."