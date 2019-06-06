Regan Poole: Defender weighs options after Manchester United release

Regan Poole made his only Manchester United appearance in the Europa League in a 5-1 win over Midtjylland

Wales Under-21 captain Regan Poole says he will weigh up his options after being released by Manchester United.

Poole, 20, ended last season on loan at his former club Newport County.

He leaves Old Trafford having signed as a 17-year-old from the Exiles in 2015 and made one senior appearance for United in the Europa League in 2016.

"I'm still the same player, my aims are still the same and I still feel I can break into the senior team with Wales," Poole told BBC Sport Wales.

"And hopefully I can get a move to kick-on and help with that."

Poole says he expected to be released after United decided against an option to extend his contract by a further year.

"It wasn't a surprise. I had an idea what was going to happen but I've loved every minute there - they improved me as a player," he added.

Poole says he now wants first team football after playing a total of 50 games for Northampton Town and Newport in loan spells the past two seasons.

"I've not really thought about what will happen next but there are a few clubs who are interested. Every footballer wants to play, I need to weigh up what suits me the best and where I can play every game of the season."

Poole has now joined up with Robert Page's Under-21 sides for back-to-back friendly fixtures in Albania on June 9 and 11.