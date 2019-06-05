Cyprus think they can 'get something from' Scotland at Hampden - Stelios Demetriou

Cyprus winger Georgios Efrem (right) had spells with Rangers and Dundee

Euro 2020 Qualifying Group I: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cyprus will be targeting points from their Euro qualifying games against Scotland, former St Mirren and Ross County defender Stelios Demetriou says.

And the 28-year-old, who has one cap for his country, believes they have a chance of doing so at Hampden Park.

Both sides have one win and one defeat heading into Saturday's Group I game.

"They think that, if they are going to do something in the group stage, these are the games you have to get something out of," Demetriou told BBC Scotland.

Scotland are 44th in the Fifa rankings, 45 places above Saturday's visitors, who have only won once in the last 14 games away from home.

But Cyprus are heartened by the recent performances by their club sides in European competition - and with their national team's display in the 2-0 home defeat by Belgium that followed an opening 5-0 hammering of San Marino.

"I watched both of the games and we did quite well," Demetriou said. "Belgium are now number one in the world and nobody expected a different result than what it was.

"I do expect a close game against Scotland. I think Scotland are the favourites, but Cyprus will give Scotland a difficult game and it could go either way - 1-0 for Cyprus or Scotland."

Coach Ran Ben Shimon played without a recognised striker against Belgium in the absence through injury of Pieros Sotiriou, but the 26-year-old should return at Hampden even though Cyprus will again look to play on the counter-attack.

"He has had a difficult season with Copenhagen," he said. "He didn't play much as he had lots of injuries, but he is fully fit and the manager would want to start him in the game because he's been the main striker for Cyprus in the last few years."

Demetriou picked out Standard Liege centre-half Konstantinos Laifis as Cyprus' star man but suggested Georgios Efrem, the Apoel 29-year-old who started his senior career with Rangers and Dundee, could also be a match winner.

"He is a winger who, if he's on his day, has got the quality to do some damage in the game," he said.

'It's been a frustrating few months'

Stelios Demetriou missed out on the squad after a disappointing spell with Macclesfield Town

There is no place in the current squad for Demetriou, who left Ross County for Macclesfield Town in January, or Dimitris Froxylias, the twice-capped 25-year-old midfielder who joined Haringay Borough at the same time after leaving Falkirk.

"It's been a frustrating few months since I moved down to Macclesfield Town," Demetriou admitted. "I didn't have the game time I wanted to have and I had a few injuries since I left Ross County at Christmas.

"It was difficult for me to make the national team this time and, with my contract being until the end of the season, I'm looking for a new club."

Cyprus squad

Goalkeepers: Urko Pardo (Alki Oroklini), Neofytos Michael (APOEL); Konstantinos Petrou (Inosis Neon Paralimni).

Defenders: Giorgos Merkis (APOEL), Konstantinos Laifis (Standard Liege), Fanos Katelaris (Omonia Nicosia), Ioannis Kousoulos (Omonia Nicosia), Nikolas Ioannou (APOEL), Marios Antoniades (AEK Larnaca), Giorgos Vasiliou (Apollon Limassol).

Midfielders: Renato Margaça (Anorthosis Famagusta), Minas Antoniou (APOEL), Ioannis Kosti (Nea Salamina Famagusta), Kostakis Artymatas (APOEL), Michalis Ioannou (Anorthosis Famagusta), Matija Špoljarić (Apollon Limassol), Andreas Makris (APOEL), Andreas Avraam (APOEL), Anthony Georgiou (Tottenham Hotspur), Georgios Efrem (APOEL).

Forwards: Pieros Sotiriou (Copenhagen), Nestoras Mitidis (AEL Limassol), Ioannis Pittas (Apollon Limassol).