Darren McCauley: Former Coleraine winger returns to Derry City from Inverness

McCauley scored in the final as Coleraine won the 2018 Irish Cup final

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Shamrock Rovers v Derry City Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City have signed former Coleraine winger Darren McCauley from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on an 18-month deal.

The 27-year-old is returning to his hometown club, where he started his career, after moving to Scotland from Ballycastle Road in January.

McCauley made 17 appearances and scored two goals for the Scottish Championship outfit, having scored 45 goals in 176 games across two spells at Coleraine.

He had held talks with the Candystripes before moving to Inverness in January.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international was a focal part of Oran Kearney's Bannsiders team which came close to winning the Irish Premiership in 2018, missing out on the final day of the season in April.

He also scored in the final as Coleraine lifted the Irish Cup in the same season and scored seven league goals for them last campaign.

McCauley will be available for selection from July 1st, meaning he will miss Saturday's match against second-placed Shamrock Rovers.

Declan Devine's men are due to return to action after an enforced two-week break due to international fixtures.

The Candystripes are fourth in the Premier Division table, having won eight of their 19 league games so far, but have lost both of their matches against Rovers this season.

The Hoops were 1-0 winners when the two sides met at the Brandywell in April, while Derry were beaten 2-0 on their last visit to the Tallaght Stadium when ex-Derry midfielder Aaron McEneff was among the goalscorers.