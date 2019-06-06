Matt McCarthy: Bury director leaves financially-stricken club

Bury finished second in League Two to win promotion to the third tier

Bury director Matt McCarthy has left the financially-stricken club.

McCarthy said last week that his relationship with owner Steve Dale had become "slightly strained" as they looked to find a buyer for the League One side.

Boss Ryan Lowe left to take over at League Two Plymouth on Wednesday.

Dale put the club up for sale in April, with the Shakers due back in court on 19 June to face a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill.

Non-playing staff were paid their March salaries in May and received 50% of their April wages on 20 May, while the Professional Footballers' Association have paid half of the money owed to players for the two months.

Offers have been made for the club but nothing has yet been finalised.