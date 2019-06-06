Billy Mckay: Ross County striker signs new two-year deal

Billy Mckay helped Ross County bounce straight back to the top flight

Ross County striker Billy Mckay has signed a two-year contract extension with the promoted Dingwall side.

The 30-year-old scored 20 goals for the Championship winners last season, despite his campaign ending in February with a broken arm.

The Northern Ireland international has been with the Staggies since July 2017.

He spent four-and-a-half years at neighbours Inverness Caley Thistle before a move to Wigan Athletic in January 2015.

"He is a proven goalscorer and on the back of 20 goals last season we feel he will be an important part of our journey in the Premiership," said co-manager Steven Ferguson.