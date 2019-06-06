Declan McDaid: Winger signs for Dundee after Ayr United exit
Winger Declan McDaid has joined Dundee on a two-year deal after leaving Ayr United.
The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 88 appearances over two seasons at Somerset Park after spells at Morton and Partick Thistle.
"He is a winger who can play off either side," manager James McPake told the Dundee website.
"I can see how ambitious he is. Like the club, he has a real drive to get back to the Premiership."
