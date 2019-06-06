Declan McDaid: Winger signs for Dundee after Ayr United exit

Declan McDaid will be playing against Ayr United in the Championship next season

Winger Declan McDaid has joined Dundee on a two-year deal after leaving Ayr United.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 88 appearances over two seasons at Somerset Park after spells at Morton and Partick Thistle.

"He is a winger who can play off either side," manager James McPake told the Dundee website.

"I can see how ambitious he is. Like the club, he has a real drive to get back to the Premiership."

