Declan McDaid: Winger signs for Dundee after Ayr United exit

  • From the section Dundee
Declan McDaid will be playing against Ayr United in the Championship next season
Declan McDaid will be playing against Ayr United in the Championship next season

Winger Declan McDaid has joined Dundee on a two-year deal after leaving Ayr United.

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 88 appearances over two seasons at Somerset Park after spells at Morton and Partick Thistle.

"He is a winger who can play off either side," manager James McPake told the Dundee website.

"I can see how ambitious he is. Like the club, he has a real drive to get back to the Premiership."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport