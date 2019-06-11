Euro 2020: Scotland know danger of Belgium, says Steven Naismith

Media playback is not supported on this device Similarity to Kilmarnock will suit Clarke - Naismith

Euro 2020 qualifying: Belgium v Scotland Venue: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland's players will know the danger of making mistakes against Belgium, says Steven Naismith.

Roberto Martinez's side were ruthless as they punished errors in the Scots' 4-0 friendly defeat at Hampden last year.

And Naismith, 32, says Tuesday's visit to Brussels is "probably the toughest game" in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

"If you switch off for a second that's the biggest lesson that can be learned," said Naismith.

"They'll punish you. These are the things I'm sure the squad will know before the game. They've got some world class players and they've shown over the last couple of tournaments how good they are.

"They've not only got world class players, they've got special players - Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard are guys who have shown at club level that they are beyond the majority of players in the world. Belgium seem to have them in abundance."

Naismith, who finished the season on loan at Hearts and is now a free agent after leaving Norwich City, is currently recovering from injury but still hopes to be involved in the national side.

Steve Clarke opened his Scotland reign with a 2-1 win over Cyprus on Saturday, giving the Scots their second win from three games in Group I.

"You need to be well prepared and ready for that mental test as well as your footballing test," added Naismith.

"We've got to be well organised. That's one of the manager's biggest attributes. He does not leave any stone unturned.

"We can take a lot from the way the manager worked at Kilmarnock when he went to places like Celtic Park, Ibrox, Tynecastle, Easter Road, Pittodrie. Kilmarnock set up and had a game plan that worked."