Blair Alston: Midfielder joins Hamilton after St Johnstone exit

Blair Alston has signed for Hamilton Academical following his release from St Johnstone.

The 27-year-old midfielder spent three years at the Perth club, scoring four goals in 26 appearances last season, which was interrupted by injuries.

Alston came through the ranks at Falkirk, where he worked with Accies boss Brian Rice, before joining Saints.

"Brian Rice is a major factor in why I'm here. I know how he wants to play," he said.

"I had a good few years at St Johnstone, it's just one of those things where a change is something I needed."

Accies have not revealed the length of the contract, with Rice saying: "He adds experience to the squad and that's something that's important to support our academy players."

