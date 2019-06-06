Women's World Cup: Financial equality 'can't happen overnight' - Jen Beattie

Scotland defender Jen Beattie missed Euro 2017 through injury

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Jen Beattie insists Scotland's players are happy with the backing they receive amid a row over prize money for the Women's World Cup.

Former USA captain Hope Solo is campaigning for equal pay for international players.

Solo, a World Cup winner, says "male chauvinism is entrenched" in Fifa.

"I can only speak from a Scottish player's perspective, knowing how supportive the Scottish FA has been," said central defender Beattie.

Prior to Scotland's major finals debut at Euro 2017, players refused to take part in media or promotional work but the dispute over financial, commercial and equality matters was swiftly resolved.

"The Scottish FA has massively backed us," added Beattie. "We've qualified for two tournaments and they have been great with us, giving us the best possible preparation.

"We've seen the change. Things we've seen as players wouldn't have been there going back a few years."

There are 24 teams appearing at the finals in France, with prize money of £24m. The men's World Cup in Russia last year had a prize fund of £315m for the 32 nations taking part.

Fifa say the prize money at the the women's event is double what was on offer four years ago and has increased five-fold since the 2007 tournament.

'When I started, there was no money whatsoever'

"I'm a big believer that things can't happen overnight," said Beattie, who completed a return to Arsenal from Manchester City this week. "It needs to be part of a process.

"As much as we need players in the women's game voicing their opinions and making change, we're just happy with the fact the Scottish FA is backing us massively."

Jo Love is the most experienced member of the Scotland squad, having won the first of her 191 caps in 2002.

"When I started, there was no money whatsoever," said the Glasgow City midfielder.

"The leaps that we have taken since then are great. If it keeps going in that direction, then it's looking very positive for the future of women's football."