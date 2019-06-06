Women's World Cup: Bronze dreams of lifting 'home' World Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Members of England's Lionesses squad share some secrets about themselves

Fifa Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV and Red Button, Radio 5 Live & Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website & App

Winning the World Cup on 'home soil' in France would make it even more special, says England and Olympique Lyonnaise defender Lucy Bronze.

The 28-year-old won the treble last season, winning the domestic title, League Cup and Champions League.

The Lionesses start their World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday in Nice at (17:00 BST).

"It's pretty special for me playing in France with the semis and final at Lyon," said Bronze.

"I've gone past the stadium every day, dreaming of lifting the World Cup. I feel like I'm at home, I am at home, and I'm so excited about it."

Following their Group D opener, England face Argentina in Le Havre on 14 June before returning to Nice to play 2011 winners Japan on 19 June.

Sunday's game against Scotland is expected to be a near sell-out at the Allianz Riviera, which holds 35,000.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said ticket sales are set to reach one million, with an expected worldwide television audience of one billion.

"As an England team we do a lot of media and sponsorship and it's quite big for us, but I play with eight of the girls in the French team - for them it's crazy," said former Manchester City full-back Bronze.

"Every day people are coming in to talk about the World Cup. It's in the media most weeks, so I've seen a lot of that already.

"We played a game in a World Cup stadium and it was buzzing already a couple of months ago, so I can only imagine it's going to get bigger.

"The French, like the English, they absolutely love football. It will be a really special tournament."

Lucy Bronze, 28, has won 68 caps for England

France get the World Cup under way in Paris on Friday when they face South Korea in Group A.

The hosts are among the favourites, along with holders USA, Olympic champions Germany and Phil Neville's England, who are ranked third in the world.

France's team feature seven of Bronze's team-mates from Lyon - a club who have dominated the domestic league with 13 consecutive league titles and five Champions League trophies on the bounce.

"They are probably the most talented team in terms of football ability," Bronze said of France.

"They have some of the best players in the world - and a lot of them, not just one or two.

"We've always said that about them, for as long as I can remember. They have always been a talented team that has the expectation and potential to win, and I don't think this year is any different. They will be honing in on the home support like we do at Lyon.

"The support we have at Lyon is going to be crazy and it's going to be multiplied by 10 for the French team, for sure."