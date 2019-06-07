Friday's Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gordon Strachan, Hearts, Hibs, Hamilton & St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have spoken to Swedish international left-back Martin Olsson over a move to Ibrox following his exit from Swansea (Scottish Sun).

Gordon Strachan is on the brink of being named technical director at Dundee (Daily Record).

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has told fans to "relax" amid concerns his new deal at Tynecastle is not yet signed (Daily Mail print edition).

Former Wales international Carl Robinson, who was also manager of the Vancouver Whitecaps, has applied to become Kilmarnock manager (Scottish Sun).

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has warned his players to face a tough test against Steve Clarke's Scotland (Daily Record print edition).

Hibs are weighing up a swoop for Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell on loan (Daily Record).

Former Hamilton full-back Ziggy Gordon pulled the plug on his move to Dinamo Bucharest after fans started fires when their manager was axed (Scottish Sun).

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick has claimed the Buddies are up to the task of finising in a European position (Scottish Sun).